Research Analysts Set Expectations for JPM FY2027 Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $23.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.44. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current full-year earnings is $22.42 per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Autonomous Res lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $307.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $823.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $252.34 and a twelve month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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