Research Analysts Set Expectations for TrueBlue Q2 Earnings

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI - Free Report) - Analysts at Sidoti reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of TrueBlue in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for TrueBlue's current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for TrueBlue's FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $398.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.51 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TBI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TrueBlue from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TrueBlue from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 target price on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on TrueBlue

TrueBlue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $6.04 on Friday. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrueBlue

In related news, CEO Taryn R. Owen purchased 20,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $77,316.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 791,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,948.53. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carl Schweihs purchased 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 289,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,075,336.68. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TrueBlue by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc is a Tacoma, Washington–based workforce solutions provider specializing in temporary staffing, permanent placement and managed service solutions. Operating through its subsidiaries and brands, TrueBlue connects clients across manufacturing, logistics, retail, construction and public sector markets with skilled professionals for both short-term and long-term engagements. The company's offerings encompass on-demand blue-collar labor, specialized industrial staffing, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and contingent workforce management.

TrueBlue's primary service lines include PeopleReady, which supplies general labor for construction, hospitality and event services; PeopleManagement, which focuses on technical and industrial professionals; PeopleScout, a global RPO business offering end-to-end talent acquisition and consulting; and Staff Management | SMX, which delivers seasonal staffing for large-scale events, amusement parks and federal workforce contracts.

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