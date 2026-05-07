Research Analysts Set Expectations for TRVI FY2030 Earnings

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2030 earnings estimates for Trevi Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JonesTrading dropped their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.70.

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Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 1.07. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,346 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 56,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

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