Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wajax FY2027 Earnings

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wajax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.72. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wajax's current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Wajax (TSE:WJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.97%.The company had revenue of C$502.07 million for the quarter.

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Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wajax from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD dropped their target price on Wajax from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$34.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wajax

Wajax Stock Up 0.1%

WJX stock opened at C$29.33 on Thursday. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$20.61 and a twelve month high of C$34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41. The stock's 50 day moving average is C$32.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.59.

About Wajax

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company's core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes. It sells to leading manufacturer brands such as Hitachi, JCB, Bell, Hyster, Palfinger and other similar industries.

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