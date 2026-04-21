Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Trading 7.3% Higher - Here's Why

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD - Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.79 and last traded at $157.6620. 28,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 193,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.98.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Holdings Management presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $164.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Insider Activity

In other Resolute Holdings Management news, CFO Kurt Schoen acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.51 per share, with a total value of $70,755.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $339,624. This trade represents a 26.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of Resolute Holdings Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $230,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $780,486.66. This represents a 22.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 51.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resolute Holdings Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the 4th quarter worth $112,292,000. Balance Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,149,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,891,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,228,000.

Resolute Holdings Management Company Profile

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

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