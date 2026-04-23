Resolute Mining's (RSG) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 89 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the company's current price.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 110 price target on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Resolute Mining to GBX 635 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 278.

Get Resolute Mining alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

Resolute Mining stock traded up GBX 3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 78. The company had a trading volume of 65,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 22.27 and a 12-month high of GBX 86. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 74.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.53.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute is an African-focused gold miner with more than 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator. Throughout its history the Company has produced more than 9 million ounces of gold from ten gold mines. The Company is now entering a growth phase through the development of the Doropo project in Côte d'Ivoire which will supplement the existing production from the Syama mine in Mali and Mako mine in Senegal. The Company trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Resolute Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Resolute Mining wasn't on the list.

While Resolute Mining currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here