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Resolute Mining's (RSG) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Resolute Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reaffirmed its "Buy" rating on Resolute Mining with a price target of GBX 89, implying roughly a 14.1% upside from the current price.
  • The stock carries an overall consensus Buy from three analysts and a MarketBeat consensus price target of GBX 278, though individual targets vary (Stifel GBX 110; JPMorgan GBX 635).
  • Shares traded around GBX 78 mid-day, with a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E of 13.02, and a 12‑month range of GBX 22.27–86, reflecting recent volatility and valuation.
  • Interested in Resolute Mining? Here are five stocks we like better.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 89 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the company's current price.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 110 price target on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Resolute Mining to GBX 635 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 278.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

Resolute Mining stock traded up GBX 3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 78. The company had a trading volume of 65,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 22.27 and a 12-month high of GBX 86. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 74.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.53.

About Resolute Mining

(Get Free Report)

Resolute is an African-focused gold miner with more than 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator. Throughout its history the Company has produced more than 9 million ounces of gold from ten gold mines. The Company is now entering a growth phase through the development of the Doropo project in Côte d'Ivoire which will supplement the existing production from the Syama mine in Mali and Mako mine in Senegal. The Company trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.

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