Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.17.

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Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3%

QSR traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,940. The stock's 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 960,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,105,713.45. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $754,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,209.60. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 441,490 shares of company stock valued at $32,375,140 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Restaurant Brands International

Here are the key news stories impacting Restaurant Brands International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — RBI reported $0.86 EPS (vs. $0.83 consensus) and revenue of $2.26B with system-wide sales up 6.2% and strong Burger King comps, supporting the case for ongoing recovery at BK. PR Newswire Q1 Release

Q1 results beat expectations — RBI reported $0.86 EPS (vs. $0.83 consensus) and revenue of $2.26B with system-wide sales up 6.2% and strong Burger King comps, supporting the case for ongoing recovery at BK. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and buybacks — RBI declared a $0.65 quarterly dividend (record June 23, payable July 7) and has resumed share repurchases with $500M expected in 2026, which supports shareholder returns. Dividend / Buyback Announcement

Dividend and buybacks — RBI declared a $0.65 quarterly dividend (record June 23, payable July 7) and has resumed share repurchases with $500M expected in 2026, which supports shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets but kept cautious ratings — Robert W. Baird bumped its PT to $80 with a Neutral rating and TD Cowen raised its PT to $79 with a Hold rating; these tweaks provide modest upside but no change to guidance. Baird Coverage TD Cowen Coverage

Analysts raised price targets but kept cautious ratings — Robert W. Baird bumped its PT to $80 with a Neutral rating and TD Cowen raised its PT to $79 with a Hold rating; these tweaks provide modest upside but no change to guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q1 details available — investors can review the earnings call transcript and metrics to dig into brand-level trends and margin commentary. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q1 details available — investors can review the earnings call transcript and metrics to dig into brand-level trends and margin commentary. Negative Sentiment: Brand divergence and margin concerns pressured the stock — Burger King was the growth engine, but Popeyes comps fell ~6.5% and management highlighted timing of marketing spend and cost items that weigh on near-term operating income. That mixed read-through prompted a sell-the-news reaction. QuiverQuant Analysis

Brand divergence and margin concerns pressured the stock — Burger King was the growth engine, but Popeyes comps fell ~6.5% and management highlighted timing of marketing spend and cost items that weigh on near-term operating income. That mixed read-through prompted a sell-the-news reaction. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling noted in recent months — disclosures show numerous insider sales and no purchases, a factor that can worsen sentiment following mixed results. Insider Trading Data

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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