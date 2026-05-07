Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QSR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Restaurant Brands International from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.96.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.33 and a 1-year high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 30,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $2,238,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 165,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,891.47. The trade was a 15.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 40,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,924.66. This trade represents a 52.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 441,490 shares of company stock worth $32,375,140. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $198,711,000 after buying an additional 2,966,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company's stock.

More Restaurant Brands International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Restaurant Brands International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and topline strength — RBI reported $0.86 EPS vs. ~$0.83 consensus and $2.26B revenue vs. ~$2.24B; consolidated comps +3.2% and system‑wide sales +6.2%, driven by Burger King U.S. momentum. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Q1 beat and topline strength — RBI reported $0.86 EPS vs. ~$0.83 consensus and $2.26B revenue vs. ~$2.24B; consolidated comps +3.2% and system‑wide sales +6.2%, driven by Burger King U.S. momentum. Positive Sentiment: Capital return — RBI resumed share repurchases (expects ~$500M in 2026) and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65/share (3.4% yield; record/ex‑dividend date June 23). These actions support income-seeking investors and signal confidence in cash flow.

Capital return — RBI resumed share repurchases (expects ~$500M in 2026) and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65/share (3.4% yield; record/ex‑dividend date June 23). These actions support income-seeking investors and signal confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves — TD Cowen nudged its price target from $76 to $79 with a Hold rating (small upside). Scotiabank also raised FY2026/27 estimates modestly; analyst sentiment is generally constructive but cautious. Benzinga: Analyst Note

Analyst moves — TD Cowen nudged its price target from $76 to $79 with a Hold rating (small upside). Scotiabank also raised FY2026/27 estimates modestly; analyst sentiment is generally constructive but cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call — the full Q1 earnings release and call transcript provide detail on brand splits and timing of marketing spend that investors are parsing. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings materials and call — the full Q1 earnings release and call transcript provide detail on brand splits and timing of marketing spend that investors are parsing. Negative Sentiment: Popeyes weakness — Popeyes comps declined materially (reported ~‑6.5%), offsetting Burger King gains and raising questions about recovery at that brand and near‑term growth cadence. QuiverQuant: Popeyes Weakness & Analysis

Popeyes weakness — Popeyes comps declined materially (reported ~‑6.5%), offsetting Burger King gains and raising questions about recovery at that brand and near‑term growth cadence. Negative Sentiment: Cost and margin concerns — management highlighted timing of marketing spend and reiterated expense/investment ranges (segment G&A, interest, capex/cash inducements), which may pressure near‑term margins and temper the beat. QuiverQuant: Cost Outlook

Cost and margin concerns — management highlighted timing of marketing spend and reiterated expense/investment ranges (segment G&A, interest, capex/cash inducements), which may pressure near‑term margins and temper the beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — reported open‑market insider activity shows many sales and no purchases in recent months, which can weigh on investor sentiment. QuiverQuant: Insider Activity

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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