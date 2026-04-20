Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Earns "Buy" Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.16% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Revolution Medicines to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.59.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $151.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.01. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $427,962.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 295,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,386,193.04. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total value of $18,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 276,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,529,602.82. This represents a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 184,592 shares of company stock valued at $24,499,532 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,426 shares of the company's stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 598 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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