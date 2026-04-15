Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,357,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session's volume of 3,348,162 shares.The stock last traded at $149.0580 and had previously closed at $147.01.

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Key Stories Impacting Revolution Medicines

Here are the key news stories impacting Revolution Medicines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $78.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company's fifty day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 4,302 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $427,962.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 295,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,386,193.04. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $273,868.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,485,933.76. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 64,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,488,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Nextech Invest Ltd. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 681.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 136,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 300,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 37,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 19.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 36,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 87.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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