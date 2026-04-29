Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.22 and last traded at $81.8040, with a volume of 500598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.18.

Get Revvity alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RVTY shares. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Revvity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Revvity from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Stock Down 3.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.The firm had revenue of $772.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $759.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company's stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,416 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,275 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 0.8% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the company's stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Revvity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Revvity wasn't on the list.

While Revvity currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here