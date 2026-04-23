Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Trading Down 9.7% - What's Next?

Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.46 and last traded at $85.1760. 511,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,237,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.28.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVTY. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Trading Down 9.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50-day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Revvity had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $772.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Revvity's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Revvity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Revvity by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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