Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong Sell

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.92.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business had revenue of $243.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice purchased 2,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $99,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $530,694.15. This trade represents a 23.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,829 shares in the company, valued at $255,336.31. This trade represents a 273.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $486,804 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Further Reading

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