Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 25.17% from the company's previous close.

REXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.46.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.15. 174,457 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,508. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,115.53. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $816,328.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 560,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,776,727.74. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,931,000 after buying an additional 526,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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