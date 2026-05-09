Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
RF Industries logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • RF Industries shares moved above their 200-day moving average, reaching an intraday high of $15.80 and last trading at $15.28, up 2.5% on the day.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: recent ratings include downgrades from Wall Street Zen, Weiss Ratings, and Zacks, with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.25.
  • The company beat its latest quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.06 EPS versus $0.03 expected and revenue of $18.97 million, while institutional investors continue to add positions.
  • Interested in RF Industries? Here are five stocks we like better.

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.31 and traded as high as $15.80. RF Industries shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 182,868 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RFIL shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of RF Industries from $10.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RF Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RF Industries has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RFIL

RF Industries Stock Up 2.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212,439 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,144 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Inc NASDAQ: RFIL is a manufacturer and supplier of connectivity products and solutions for the wireless, broadcast, cable television, data networking, defense and aerospace markets. The company specializes in both standard and custom coaxial and fiber-optic cable assemblies, connectors, adapters and test accessories designed to withstand demanding environmental conditions. Through its product portfolio, RF Industries supports applications ranging from RF signal transmission and satellite communications to industrial automation and instrumentation.

The company's offerings include premade and build-to-print coaxial cables and assemblies, field-installable connectors, power distribution components and calibration-grade test equipment.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in RF Industries Right Now?

Before you consider RF Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RF Industries wasn't on the list.

While RF Industries currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines