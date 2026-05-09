RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.31 and traded as high as $15.80. RF Industries shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 182,868 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RFIL shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of RF Industries from $10.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RF Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RF Industries has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RFIL

RF Industries Stock Up 2.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212,439 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,144 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Inc NASDAQ: RFIL is a manufacturer and supplier of connectivity products and solutions for the wireless, broadcast, cable television, data networking, defense and aerospace markets. The company specializes in both standard and custom coaxial and fiber-optic cable assemblies, connectors, adapters and test accessories designed to withstand demanding environmental conditions. Through its product portfolio, RF Industries supports applications ranging from RF signal transmission and satellite communications to industrial automation and instrumentation.

The company's offerings include premade and build-to-print coaxial cables and assemblies, field-installable connectors, power distribution components and calibration-grade test equipment.

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