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RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Up 0.8% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 0.8% to €12.30, but trading was extremely thin with only 16 shares changing hands versus an average session volume of 43,281.
  • The company shows strong short-term liquidity (current ratio 2.60, quick ratio 2.12) but a very high debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25
  • RHÖN-KLINIKUM is a Germany-based hospital operator providing a wide range of in-patient, semi-patient and outpatient healthcare services across specialties like surgery, oncology, neurology and obstetrics.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €12.30 and last traded at €12.30. 16 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.20.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $817.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.13. The business's fifty day moving average price is €12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.54.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

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Should You Invest $1,000 in RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Right Now?

Before you consider RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft wasn't on the list.

While RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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