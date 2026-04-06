Richard Malamut Sells 590 Shares of Pelthos Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS) Stock

Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS - Get Free Report) Director Richard Malamut sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $12,342.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,668.24. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Pelthos Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PTHS traded up $3.98 on Monday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $22.86. Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.29.

Institutional Trading of Pelthos Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pelthos Therapeutics by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 255,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 80,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,418,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Pelthos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Diadema Partners LP grew its holdings in Pelthos Therapeutics by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pelthos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Pelthos Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Pelthos Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pelthos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pelthos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pelthos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTHS

Pelthos Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing and commercializing new therapeutics to alleviate pain. Our clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as “NaV1.7”, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. NaV1.7 has been genetically validated as a pain receptor in human physiology. Genetic studies have shown that families with a certain inherited NaV1.7 modulation consistently show a pathology of not feeling pain. A NaV1.7 blocker is a chemical entity that modulates the structure of the sodium-channel in a way to prevent the transmission of pain perception to the central nervous system (“CNS”).

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