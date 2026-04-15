Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Stock Price Up 7% - What's Next?

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR - Get Free Report) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.3850. Approximately 2,322,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 22,068,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Richtech Robotics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Richtech Robotics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Richtech Robotics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RR

Richtech Robotics Trading Up 6.0%

The company has a market cap of $508.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of -2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. Richtech Robotics had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 417.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richtech Robotics

In other news, insider Matthew G. Casella sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $33,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Richtech Robotics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Richtech Robotics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Richtech Robotics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Richtech Robotics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Richtech Robotics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 133,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Further Reading

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