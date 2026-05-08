Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Ricoh Co. (OTCMKTS:RICOY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session's volume of 913 shares.The stock last traded at $8.55 and had previously closed at $8.0020.

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Ricoh Stock Up 6.8%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ricoh Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based multinational technology firm specializing in imaging, document management, and digital services. The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacturing and support of office equipment such as multifunction printers, copiers and production printing systems, complemented by software solutions that streamline document workflows and enhance collaboration in the workplace.

Beyond its traditional hardware offerings, Ricoh has expanded into managed IT services and digital workplace consultancy, helping organizations transition to cloud-based environments and optimize information management.

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