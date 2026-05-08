Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Ricoh logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually-high trading volume: About 2,000 shares changed hands (up 119% from 913) as the stock rose to $8.55, a gain of 6.8%.
  • Quarterly beat: Ricoh reported $0.25 EPS versus $0.17 expected and revenue of $4.21B versus $4.13B expected; analysts forecast FY EPS of 0.69.
  • Valuation and financials: Market cap is roughly $4.87B with a P/E of 11.4, low leverage (debt/equity 0.25), current ratio 1.46, and modest profitability (net margin 2.5%, ROE 5.84%).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Ricoh Co. (OTCMKTS:RICOY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session's volume of 913 shares.The stock last traded at $8.55 and had previously closed at $8.0020.

Ricoh Stock Up 6.8%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ricoh Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

(Get Free Report)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based multinational technology firm specializing in imaging, document management, and digital services. The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacturing and support of office equipment such as multifunction printers, copiers and production printing systems, complemented by software solutions that streamline document workflows and enhance collaboration in the workplace.

Beyond its traditional hardware offerings, Ricoh has expanded into managed IT services and digital workplace consultancy, helping organizations transition to cloud-based environments and optimize information management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ricoh Right Now?

Before you consider Ricoh, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ricoh wasn't on the list.

While Ricoh currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Is the SpaceX IPO “Rigged?”
Is the SpaceX IPO “Rigged?”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines