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Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Ricoh logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market, rising from $8.40 to an open of $9.19 (about +5.6%) with light volume reported (605 shares).
  • Quarterly results beat estimates: Ricoh posted $0.25 EPS vs. a $0.17 consensus and revenue of $4.21B vs. $4.13B, while analysts forecast $0.53 EPS for the current year.
  • Conservative balance sheet and modest valuation: market cap $5.24B, PE 12.25, debt-to-equity 0.25, and current/quick ratios of 1.46/1.06, suggesting low leverage and adequate liquidity.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ricoh.

Ricoh Co. (OTCMKTS:RICOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $9.19. Ricoh shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 605 shares traded.

Ricoh Trading Up 5.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.50%.The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ricoh Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based multinational technology firm specializing in imaging, document management, and digital services. The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacturing and support of office equipment such as multifunction printers, copiers and production printing systems, complemented by software solutions that streamline document workflows and enhance collaboration in the workplace.

Beyond its traditional hardware offerings, Ricoh has expanded into managed IT services and digital workplace consultancy, helping organizations transition to cloud-based environments and optimize information management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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