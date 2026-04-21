Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Rightmove logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical breach: Rightmove shares fell below their 200‑day moving average (GBX 518.93), trading as low as GBX 450.30 and last at GBX 458.20 on heavy volume (155,409,016 shares).
  • Analyst downgrades: Citigroup cut its target to GBX 455 (neutral) and JPMorgan to GBX 489 (underweight), while the consensus rating remains a Hold with a consensus price target of GBX 667.
  • Insider buying amid strong margins: Two insiders purchased shares in March (Johan Svanström 4,328 at GBX 461; Ruaridh Hook 2,077 at GBX 457) even as the company reports high profitability (ROE 264.68%, net margin 51.06%).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 518.93 and traded as low as GBX 450.30. Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 458.20, with a volume of 155,409,016 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 520 to GBX 455 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 521 to GBX 489 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 667.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMV

Rightmove Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 436.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 518.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Rightmove (LON:RMV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 29.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rightmove had a return on equity of 264.68% and a net margin of 51.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Rightmove plc will post 30.2327791 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rightmove

In related news, insider Johan Svanström purchased 4,328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 461 per share, with a total value of £19,952.08. Also, insider Ruaridh Hook purchased 2,077 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 457 per share, with a total value of £9,491.89. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rightmove

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The segment also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rightmove Right Now?

Before you consider Rightmove, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rightmove wasn't on the list.

While Rightmove currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines