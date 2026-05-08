RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Down 9.8% - Here's Why

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) fell 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.16 and last traded at $40.9410. 429,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,242,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

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RingCentral News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RingCentral this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat/operational improvement — EPS $1.20 vs. ~$1.17 consensus, revenue ~$644M (in line/slightly ahead), subscription revenue +~6% and much stronger margins (GAAP operating margin ~7.8%, non‑GAAP ~22.9%). This underpins the company’s profitability progress. Q1 Results Press Release

Q1 results beat/operational improvement — EPS $1.20 vs. ~$1.17 consensus, revenue ~$644M (in line/slightly ahead), subscription revenue +~6% and much stronger margins (GAAP operating margin ~7.8%, non‑GAAP ~22.9%). This underpins the company’s profitability progress. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance — Q2 EPS guide 1.15–1.17 vs. consensus ~1.06 and FY‑2026 EPS guide 4.85–5.01 vs. consensus ~4.42, signaling stronger forward profitability expectations. Q1 Slide Deck / Guidance

Management raised guidance — Q2 EPS guide 1.15–1.17 vs. consensus ~1.06 and FY‑2026 EPS guide 4.85–5.01 vs. consensus ~4.42, signaling stronger forward profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst action — Rosenblatt raised its price target from $45 to $50 and kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside versus current levels. Rosenblatt PT Raise (Benzinga)

Bullish analyst action — Rosenblatt raised its price target from $45 to $50 and kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside versus current levels. Positive Sentiment: Product / market recognition — RingCentral launched “Always‑On AI” for customer engagement and received Metrigy MetriStar recognition for AI‑powered CCaaS and WEM, supporting the company’s AI growth narrative. Always‑On AI Release

Product / market recognition — RingCentral launched “Always‑On AI” for customer engagement and received Metrigy MetriStar recognition for AI‑powered CCaaS and WEM, supporting the company’s AI growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — a quarterly dividend of $0.075 (annualized yield ~0.7%), ex‑dividend June 2; small yield but adds a modest income component.

Dividend declared — a quarterly dividend of $0.075 (annualized yield ~0.7%), ex‑dividend June 2; small yield but adds a modest income component. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — full Q1 earnings call transcript and slides are published for deeper read‑throughs of metrics and management commentary. Earnings Call Transcript Conference Call Slides

Investor materials available — full Q1 earnings call transcript and slides are published for deeper read‑throughs of metrics and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals — Wells Fargo raised its target to only $43 and kept an Equal‑Weight rating, implying minimal upside and potentially capping near‑term gains. Wells Fargo PT Raise (Benzinga)

Mixed analyst signals — Wells Fargo raised its target to only $43 and kept an Equal‑Weight rating, implying minimal upside and potentially capping near‑term gains. Negative Sentiment: Share pullback despite beats — the stock is down as investors digest the mixed signals (beat/guidance vs. modest analyst targets) and some holders likely took profits after recent gains.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RingCentral from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on RingCentral from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised RingCentral from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on RingCentral in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RNG

RingCentral Stock Down 5.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 1.73%.The business had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. RingCentral's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, CAO Tarun Arora sold 953 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $40,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,205,177. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 18,680 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $678,644.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,067,780.69. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 259,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 127.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 98.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company's stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

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