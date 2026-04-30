RingCentral (RNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $642.7260 million for the quarter. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.52 million. RingCentral had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RingCentral Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE RNG opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63.

RingCentral Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. RingCentral's payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO Tarun Arora sold 953 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $40,979.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,177. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 18,680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $678,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,780.69. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 259,854 shares of company stock worth $9,312,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 103.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised RingCentral from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RNG

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

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