Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,934.04 and traded as high as GBX 6,837. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 6,772, with a volume of 3,886,621 shares.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,100 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 to GBX 6,950 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 5,300 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 5,830.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 6,871.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,934.04. The company has a market cap of £110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65.

About Rio Tinto Group

We operate in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero. We continuously search for new projects that can support the energy transition, currently exploring for 7 commodities in 17 countries. We have more than 150 years of mining and processing experience guiding our work.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rio Tinto Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rio Tinto Group wasn't on the list.

While Rio Tinto Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here