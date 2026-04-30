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Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Stock Price Up 0.5% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Riskgeorge In logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Stock up 0.5% — Riskgeorge In rose 0.5% to $18.59 on Thursday on light trading (about 800 shares, roughly 75% below its average daily volume); its 50‑ and 200‑day simple moving averages are $17.83 and $17.28.
  • Solid quarterly results — The company reported $0.51 EPS on $5.66M in revenue, with a net margin of 38.22% and ROE of 15.63%; market capitalization is $90.91M and the stock trades at a PE of 9.89.
  • Business focus — George Risk Industries designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and installation tools across three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices), and other products.
  • Interested in Riskgeorge In? Here are five stocks we like better.

Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA - Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Riskgeorge In Stock Up 0.5%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.06.

Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Riskgeorge In had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter.

Riskgeorge In Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices - LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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