Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Stock Price Up 0.5% - Here's Why

Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA - Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

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Riskgeorge In Stock Up 0.5%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.06.

Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Riskgeorge In had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter.

Riskgeorge In Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices - LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

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