Rithm Capital (RITM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1.2475 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 19.74%. On average, analysts expect Rithm Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. Rithm Capital has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Rithm Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 21.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 26.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RITM shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RITM

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that originates, acquires and manages structured credit investments collateralized by real estate assets in the United States. The company focuses primarily on senior floating-rate loans secured by multifamily, commercial, industrial and single-family rental properties, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted yields through a diversified portfolio of floating-rate real estate debt.

In addition to senior loans, Rithm Capital invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, including agency and non-agency pools, as well as other real estate-related credit instruments.

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