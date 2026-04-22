River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Trading Up 2.5% - Time to Buy?

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River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Stock Up 2.5%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap ( LON:RMMC Get Free Report ) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 228 and last traded at GBX 225.67. Approximately 26,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 53,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.13. The stock has a market cap of £74.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94.

About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap

River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment is a closed-ended investment company. The Company's investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth from investment in a diversified portfolio of UK micro cap companies, typically comprising companies with a free float market capitalisation of less than £100 million at the time of purchase.

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