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River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Trading Up 2.5% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • RMMC rose 2.5% in mid-day trading to GBX 225.67 (intraday high GBX 228) on Wednesday, with ~26,495 shares traded—about 50% below its average daily volume.
  • The company has a market cap of £74.47 million, a P/E of 4.99, and is trading near its 50‑day (GBX 228.42) and 200‑day (GBX 221.13) simple moving averages.
  • River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap is a closed‑ended investment company seeking long‑term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of UK micro‑cap stocks, typically with free floats under £100 million.
  • Interested in River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap? Here are five stocks we like better.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC - Get Free Report) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 228 and last traded at GBX 225.67. Approximately 26,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 53,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.20.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.13. The stock has a market cap of £74.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94.

About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap

(Get Free Report)

River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment is a closed-ended investment company. The Company's investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth from investment in a diversified portfolio of UK micro cap companies, typically comprising companies with a free float market capitalisation of less than £100 million at the time of purchase.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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While River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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