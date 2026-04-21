Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $5.54. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 21,376 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RVSB has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

The company's fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.70 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Riverview Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Riverview Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the savings and loans company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,293 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 275,199 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,380 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,231 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,369 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company's stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: RVSB is the bank holding company for Riverview Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive suite of personal and commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and local organizations.

The company's deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, all supported by online and mobile banking platforms.

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