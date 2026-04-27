RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0825) per share and revenue of $322.4240 million for the quarter. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.410 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $328.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $317.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts: Sign Up

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $7.97 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.25 and a beta of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust's payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company's stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. markets, targeting properties that benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, limited new supply and established brand affiliations.

The trust's hotels are affiliated with leading global lodging brands across the spectrum of service levels, including lifestyle and upscale segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RLJ Lodging Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLJ Lodging Trust wasn't on the list.

While RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here