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Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Trading Down 1.4% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Roadrunner Transportation Systems logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) shares fell 1.4% to about $4.04, trading as low as $4.00 on a mid‑day volume of 9,500 shares, slightly below the average session volume of 10,268.
  • The stock is trading well above its technical averages, with a 50‑day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200‑day simple moving average of $2.66.
  • Roadrunner operates as a non‑asset‑based North American logistics provider specializing in LTL brokerage, intermodal drayage, cross‑border freight, and dedicated truckload services via a hub‑and‑spoke network.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc (OTCMKTS:RRTS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.0427. 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 10,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc OTCMKTS: RRTS is a U.S.-based transportation and logistics provider specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight brokerage and multi-modal logistics services. Operating as a non-asset-based carrier, the company leverages an extensive network of third-party carriers and service centers to offer flexible shipping solutions tailored to shippers of all sizes. Its core offerings include LTL brokerage, intermodal drayage, cross-border freight between the United States, Mexico and Canada, and dedicated truckload services.

Since its founding in 1985, Roadrunner has built a network model that connects shippers with capacity across North America, focusing on efficient hub-and-spoke consolidation and rapid shipment delivery.

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