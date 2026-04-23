Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22), FiscalAI reports. Robert Half had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 2.47%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

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Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $27.16. 3,903,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,509. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.85. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $48.54.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Robert Half's payout ratio is presently 177.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 1,095.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 175.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Robert Half from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Robert Half in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $31.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on RHI

About Robert Half

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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