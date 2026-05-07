Robert W. Baird Cuts Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $339.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $420.00 to $339.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.89% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cencora from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $380.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $391.83.

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Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $253.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora has a 52-week low of $244.82 and a 52-week high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cencora will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Cencora by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Cencora News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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