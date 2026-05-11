Robert W. Baird Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $172.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target indicates a potential upside of 24.70% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oshkosh from $168.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Oshkosh from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.94.

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Oshkosh Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $137.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,463.39. This trade represents a 22.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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