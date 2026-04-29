Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the luxury accessories retailer's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock's previous close.

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A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tapestry from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.35. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total value of $1,426,412.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,714.04. The trade was a 25.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $7,556,881.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,947,659.91. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 159,990.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6,568.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,877 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,399 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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