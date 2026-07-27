Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $311.00 to $344.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the railroad operator's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $282.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $320.89.

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Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE UNP opened at $307.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50 day moving average is $275.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.50. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $315.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 28.85%.The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,779,907,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,980,904 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,540,105,000 after buying an additional 2,267,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,463,071 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $3,509,030,000 after buying an additional 2,084,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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