Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Price

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock's previous close.

CARR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, CICC Research lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $76.85 to $69.78 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.69.

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Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $61.44 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Carrier Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 723.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 486 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Further Reading

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