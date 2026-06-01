Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price points to a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on H. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.07.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.1%

H stock opened at $181.17 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $127.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $161.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $35,803,553.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,803,553.50. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $1,493,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,136. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 225,154 shares of company stock worth $37,804,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,116,673 shares of the company's stock worth $868,139,000 after buying an additional 161,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock worth $749,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,554 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock worth $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,605,243 shares of the company's stock worth $257,352,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,926 shares of the company's stock worth $201,814,000 after purchasing an additional 193,530 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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