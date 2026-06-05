Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Price

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Williams Trading set a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $480.24 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $213.08 and a 52 week high of $500.57. The company's 50 day moving average is $412.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -284.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,954. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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