Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.60% from the stock's previous close.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oscar Health from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Oscar Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.67.

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View Our Latest Analysis on OSCR

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.34. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In related news, CEO Mark T. Bertolini acquired 1,000,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $11,920,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,196,876 shares in the company, valued at $121,546,761.92. The trade was a 10.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Thrive Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company's stock worth $85,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,395 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $159,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 215,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 39.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 132,149 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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