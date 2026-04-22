Robert W. Baird Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $245.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.33% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Argus raised Equifax to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $208.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.00.

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Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $192.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.45 and a 200 day moving average of $206.02. Equifax has a 12 month low of $166.02 and a 12 month high of $281.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $7,629,624.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,536,856.34. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $233,248.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,968,617.03. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,632 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 699.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,671 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Equifax News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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