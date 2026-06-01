Robinhood Markets' (HOOD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp's target price indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.96.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $94.30 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.22. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,281,759.61. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $420,528.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,978.96. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 560,765 shares of company stock worth $40,946,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,831,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,746,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,944,000 after acquiring an additional 356,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,160,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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