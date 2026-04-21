Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4983 per share and revenue of $1.2378 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $115 (Outperform), citing the SEC’s removal of the $25,000 PDT requirement and an expected surge in intraday trading activity that benefits Robinhood’s products and margin revenue. This analyst backing is a near-term catalyst for sentiment and multiple expansion. Mizuho Raises Robinhood to $115

Mizuho raised its price target to $115 (Outperform), citing the SEC’s removal of the $25,000 PDT requirement and an expected surge in intraday trading activity that benefits Robinhood’s products and margin revenue. This analyst backing is a near-term catalyst for sentiment and multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: The SEC officially replaced the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule with a modern intraday margin framework, allowing much smaller accounts to day trade — a structural tailwind for Robinhood’s active-user engagement, order flow and margin revenues. The PDT Rule Is On Its Way Out

The SEC officially replaced the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule with a modern intraday margin framework, allowing much smaller accounts to day trade — a structural tailwind for Robinhood’s active-user engagement, order flow and margin revenues. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary highlights Robinhood’s push beyond trading into payments, subscriptions and crypto, strengthening the bull case for diversified revenue streams and longer-term monetization. This narrative supports investor optimism around multiple re-rating if execution continues. Robinhood Expands Beyond Trading

Analyst and media commentary highlights Robinhood’s push beyond trading into payments, subscriptions and crypto, strengthening the bull case for diversified revenue streams and longer-term monetization. This narrative supports investor optimism around multiple re-rating if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Billionaire investor John Arnold warned that prediction markets can endanger young users — commentary that could influence regulatory scrutiny around new products but is not an immediate operational issue for Robinhood. John Arnold: Prediction Markets Endanger Young Users

Billionaire investor John Arnold warned that prediction markets can endanger young users — commentary that could influence regulatory scrutiny around new products but is not an immediate operational issue for Robinhood. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev gave media interviews about his vision and legacy — positive for brand/storytelling but unlikely to move fundamentals near-term. Vlad Tenev Interview

CEO Vlad Tenev gave media interviews about his vision and legacy — positive for brand/storytelling but unlikely to move fundamentals near-term. Negative Sentiment: Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan (roughly $4.95M at the trade price); additional reporting flagged insider sales of ~$725k. While preplanned sales are common, sizable insider disposals can create short-term selling pressure or signal liquidity needs. SEC Filing: Baiju Bhatt Sale

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,186,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $698,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 442,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,933,002.65. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 540,476 shares of company stock worth $40,299,967 over the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 106.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 19.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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