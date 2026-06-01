Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Meyer Malka Acquires 249,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) Director Meyer Malka purchased 249,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.39 per share, with a total value of $20,017,110.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,493,427 shares in the company, valued at $280,836,596.53. This trade represents a 7.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.73. 42,349,452 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,856,738. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.22. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $1,316,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood completed its acquisition of WonderFi, a deal valued at about C$250 million, giving it a direct path into Canada’s crypto market and expanding its international footprint. Robinhood Completes Acquisition of WonderFi

Robinhood completed its acquisition of WonderFi, a deal valued at about C$250 million, giving it a direct path into Canada’s crypto market and expanding its international footprint. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reaffirmed an Overweight rating on HOOD and set a $100 price target, suggesting room for upside from current levels.

KeyCorp reaffirmed an rating on HOOD and set a price target, suggesting room for upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent product launches, including agentic AI trading tools and a credit card, continue to support the bull case that Robinhood is broadening beyond stock trading into a larger consumer-finance platform.

Recent product launches, including agentic AI trading tools and a credit card, continue to support the bull case that Robinhood is broadening beyond stock trading into a larger consumer-finance platform. Neutral Sentiment: Shares are also being viewed through the lens of valuation, with market commentary comparing HOOD to other financial stocks and asking whether it remains a good value play.

Shares are also being viewed through the lens of valuation, with market commentary comparing HOOD to other financial stocks and asking whether it remains a good value play. Neutral Sentiment: Binance’s rollout of U.S. stock and ETF trading adds a new competitive wrinkle in brokerage and crypto-adjacent trading, but the direct impact on Robinhood is still unclear.

Binance’s rollout of U.S. stock and ETF trading adds a new competitive wrinkle in brokerage and crypto-adjacent trading, but the direct impact on Robinhood is still unclear. Negative Sentiment: Robinhood is facing renewed legal pressure as the Supreme Court considers whether to hear its request to block an IPO-related investor lawsuit, keeping litigation risk in focus.

Robinhood is facing renewed legal pressure as the Supreme Court considers whether to hear its request to block an IPO-related investor lawsuit, keeping litigation risk in focus. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage also highlighted that Robinhood stock is falling amid the legal headlines, and recent insider/portfolio activity such as Cathie Wood trimming shares may be adding to near-term sentiment pressure.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here