Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 3.8% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.56 and last traded at $90.73. Approximately 42,180,013 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 29,849,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.30.

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Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood completed its acquisition of WonderFi, a deal valued at about C$250 million, giving it a direct path into Canada’s crypto market and expanding its international footprint. Robinhood Completes Acquisition of WonderFi

Robinhood completed its acquisition of WonderFi, a deal valued at about C$250 million, giving it a direct path into Canada’s crypto market and expanding its international footprint. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reaffirmed an Overweight rating on HOOD and set a $100 price target, suggesting room for upside from current levels.

KeyCorp reaffirmed an rating on HOOD and set a price target, suggesting room for upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent product launches, including agentic AI trading tools and a credit card, continue to support the bull case that Robinhood is broadening beyond stock trading into a larger consumer-finance platform.

Recent product launches, including agentic AI trading tools and a credit card, continue to support the bull case that Robinhood is broadening beyond stock trading into a larger consumer-finance platform. Neutral Sentiment: Shares are also being viewed through the lens of valuation, with market commentary comparing HOOD to other financial stocks and asking whether it remains a good value play.

Shares are also being viewed through the lens of valuation, with market commentary comparing HOOD to other financial stocks and asking whether it remains a good value play. Neutral Sentiment: Binance’s rollout of U.S. stock and ETF trading adds a new competitive wrinkle in brokerage and crypto-adjacent trading, but the direct impact on Robinhood is still unclear.

Binance’s rollout of U.S. stock and ETF trading adds a new competitive wrinkle in brokerage and crypto-adjacent trading, but the direct impact on Robinhood is still unclear. Negative Sentiment: Robinhood is facing renewed legal pressure as the Supreme Court considers whether to hear its request to block an IPO-related investor lawsuit, keeping litigation risk in focus.

Robinhood is facing renewed legal pressure as the Supreme Court considers whether to hear its request to block an IPO-related investor lawsuit, keeping litigation risk in focus. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage also highlighted that Robinhood stock is falling amid the legal headlines, and recent insider/portfolio activity such as Cathie Wood trimming shares may be adding to near-term sentiment pressure.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.96.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,186,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 560,765 shares of company stock worth $40,946,840 over the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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