Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $92.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as low as $81.75 and last traded at $83.54. 33,144,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 30,526,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.43.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.08.

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Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $698,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 442,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,933,002.65. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $4,946,205.18. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 540,476 shares of company stock valued at $40,299,967. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood Ventures closed a $75M investment in OpenAI, a move that gives retail investors indirect exposure to a major AI winner and supports longer-term growth narrative for HOOD. Read More.

Robinhood Ventures closed a $75M investment in OpenAI, a move that gives retail investors indirect exposure to a major AI winner and supports longer-term growth narrative for HOOD. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms remain bullish or see upside (Bernstein highlighted asymmetric upside and other firms have published favorable outlooks), which helps underpin investor confidence despite short-term weakness. Read More.

Several sell‑side firms remain bullish or see upside (Bernstein highlighted asymmetric upside and other firms have published favorable outlooks), which helps underpin investor confidence despite short-term weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2026 earnings are scheduled for April 28 after the close; multiple previews are flagging key metrics (crypto revenue, user activity, margins) to watch — this event is the likely near-term catalyst for bigger moves in HOOD. Read More.

Q1 2026 earnings are scheduled for April 28 after the close; multiple previews are flagging key metrics (crypto revenue, user activity, margins) to watch — this event is the likely near-term catalyst for bigger moves in HOOD. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target from $113 to $92 and moved to a "neutral" rating, removing a previous bullish anchor and putting downward pressure on sentiment. Read More.

JPMorgan cut its price target from $113 to $92 and moved to a "neutral" rating, removing a previous bullish anchor and putting downward pressure on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reports of insider selling have surfaced, which can amplify near-term selling pressure and investor caution ahead of earnings. Read More.

Reports of insider selling have surfaced, which can amplify near-term selling pressure and investor caution ahead of earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc and other boutiques have trimmed estimates or lowered targets citing crypto headwinds and more conservative revenue assumptions, contributing to the day's weakness. Read More.

KeyBanc and other boutiques have trimmed estimates or lowered targets citing crypto headwinds and more conservative revenue assumptions, contributing to the day's weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage is split and traders are positioning ahead of earnings; that split — combined with the analyst downgrades — is cited as the proximate cause for the intraday pullback. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 5.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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