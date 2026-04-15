Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.09, but opened at $83.55. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $85.0880, with a volume of 18,152,910 shares changing hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOOD. Argus began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $124.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This trade represents a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $407,574.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 18,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,719.10. This trade represents a 24.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,239 shares of company stock worth $34,161,725. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock worth $10,831,756,000 after buying an additional 1,334,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock worth $3,746,036,000 after buying an additional 875,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,944,000 after buying an additional 356,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,335,000 after buying an additional 2,061,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,202,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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