Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.63.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.46. The company's 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $106.05. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $466,734.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,528,857.42. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $407,574.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 18,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,719.10. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,215 shares of company stock worth $35,353,762. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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