Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Up 1.3% - Here's Why

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.82 and last traded at $69.78. Approximately 23,923,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 29,227,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

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Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.72. The company has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $630,262.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $981,614.84. This trade represents a 39.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 78,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,400 over the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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