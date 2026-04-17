Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Up 4.5% - Time to Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.32 and last traded at $90.75. Approximately 48,806,665 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 30,357,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.85.

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Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More.

SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More.

Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More.

Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More.

Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider stock sales disclosed — CFO Shiv Verma and insider Steven M. Quirk sold sizable blocks on April 15; both trades were reported as executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which mutes the governance concern but can still create short-term selling pressure and negative headlines. Read More. / Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $124.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $466,734.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,528,857.42. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $407,574.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 18,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,719.10. This trade represents a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 483,215 shares of company stock valued at $35,353,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 565.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 157,643 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,823,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,994,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,989,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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