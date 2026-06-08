Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 3.1% Higher - Should You Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.63 and last traded at $85.04. Approximately 19,209,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 29,752,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.47.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Robinhood Markets's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 481,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,283,217.28. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,602 shares of company stock valued at $41,959,746. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,426 shares of the company's stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BankChampaign National Association bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $739,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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